Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took the support of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Kerala's Wayanad, his current parliamentary seat.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 18:57 IST
"Time to open government treasury for common man": Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the Prime Minister waived off Rs 16 lakh crore of a few billionaires in one go and said that now is the time to open the government treasury for the common man. In his post on X, Rahul said "Narendra Modi waived off Rs 16 lakh crore of a few billionaires in one go. With this much money, a revolutionary scheme like MGNREGA could have been run for 24 years. Those who ask where the money will come from for Congress's schemes, they hide these figures from you."

"Enough of 'kindness towards friends', now is the time to open the government treasury for the common man," he added. Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took the support of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Kerala's Wayanad, his current parliamentary seat.

Irani, while speaking to the reporters here, accused the Congress MP of "insulting" the people of Amethi, a parliamentary seat which once considered to be Congress' bastion, but is currently being represented by her. "We have received this information that Rahul Gandhi took the support of the terrorist organization PFI to contest his election in Wayanad. When you read the chargesheet filed in the context of PFI, you will get to know that the organisation had planned to kill Hindus in every district. Rahul Gandhi should tell the people of Amethi why is taking the help of PFI that plans to kill Hindus...He insulted Amethi. PM Narendra Modi developed Amethi and the people of Amethi will bless PM Narendra Modi," she said.

Significantly, Rahul Gandhi is locked in a triangular fight in Wayanad where his principal rival is CPI's Annie Raja. General elections will be held in India from April 19 to June 1 to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The elections will be conducted in seven phases and the results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

