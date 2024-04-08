"Ready to contest elections from Mandi Lok Sabha seat...": Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh

Himachal Pradesh Minister and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh on Monday said that he is ready to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi constituency. "If party directs then I am ready to contest elections from Mandi. Whosoever will be the candidate will ensure the victory of Congress from Mandi. The Central Election committee would meet on the April 13 and the name will be finalized soon. My name is also in the panel ,her (Pratibha Singh) name is also there and she has served the people for a long time. We shall fight the elections to win," Vikramaditya Singh told ANI.

"The Central Election committee would meet on the April 13 and the name will be finalized soon. My name is also in the panel ,her (Pratibha Singh) name is also there and she has served the people for a long time. We shall fight the elections to win," Vikramaditya Singh added. He further said that Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kangana Ranaut should have visited the Mandi constituency when the region was severely affected by disaster.

"This was the biggest disaster of the century for Himachal Pradesh. I want to ask whether she was present in the area . As she claims her house is in Manali and she belongs to Mandi, was she able to meet the people of Manali or she visited the people of Sarkaghat during disaster, So visiting Mandi right before the elections is not right. These issues will come in the campaign in near future and people will ask whether she contributed in the Chief Minister's relief fund," Vikramaditya Singh told ANI Himachal Pradesh Minister further said that people will decide to elect its representative after seeing that who has contributed much to this region.

"I have been among the people during the past one year and serving people ,we understand the pulse of the people ,we shall definitely win. In these elections a person doesn't matter, I have been saying that whosoever does any personal remarks on her I shall stand by her. The Mandi Parliamentary Constituency will see development issues and contributions," he said. Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats: Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. The BJP had won all four seats in 2019. The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and by-polls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs will be held on June 1. (ANI)

