Punjab CM Mann holds roadshow in support of AAP's Kurukshetra candidate Sushil Gupta

Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow in support of the party's Kurukshetra candidate, Sushil Gupta, on Wednesday. Sushil Gupta is also the AAP Haryana State President.

In Haryana, the Congress and the AAP will fight in alliance, with the Congress contesting nine Lok Sabha constituencies while one seat from Kurukshetra has been given to the AAP. The BJP has fielded Naveen Jindal from the Kurukshetra seat.

Notably, Jindal represented the Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency from 2004-2014 when he was in Congress. However, he lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party's Raj Kumar Saini in the 2014 national elections and was not fielded by the Congress in 2019.

The former Congress leader Naveen Jindal had joined the ruling BJP recently. "During my 10-year tenure with Congress, I worked for people and raised several issues in parliament. I don't want to comment on negative people who keep saying negative things. Today the kind of situation Congress has, is because of the negative talks by the negative people and that's why I believe in positive politics and want to fulfil PM Modi's dream of making India a developed nation by 2047," he said.

Lok Sabha elections in the 10 parliamentary constituencies of Haryana will be held in a single phase on May 25. The counting of votes will be on June 4. In the 2019 Indian general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the dominant force in Haryana, securing a landslide victory by winning all 10 parliamentary seats. (ANI)

