Left Menu

"Delhi L-G Saxena needs to understand the Constitution," says AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday lashed out at Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena saying that if he is interested in running the government then, he can fight the elections.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 23:21 IST
"Delhi L-G Saxena needs to understand the Constitution," says AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj
Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday lashed out at Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena saying that if he is interested in running the government, then he can fight the elections. "Delhi L-G Saxena needs to understand the Constitution. Water, health, environment and forest are all transferred subjects of the elected government," he said.

He further added that when the Delhi ministers tell the L-G about issues in the national capital, he replies by saying that they are transferred subjects. The AAP leader Bharadwaj questioned L-G saying, "Why is he calling a meeting of the ministers now?"

He further slammed the Delhi L-G and said that if the L-G is interested in running the government then he can fight the elections and defeat Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He requested the Delhi L-G to initiate an investigation against his officials. "If they are found guilty, then, take action against them. Don't create this drama. The people of Delhi understand everything," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Saxena urged Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj to bring a 'white paper' on the condition of the health infrastructure in the national capital. The Delhi LG said that he was surprised to know that hospitals in the national capital run by the AAP government are not equipped even with basic consumables like cotton.

He urged Saurabh Bhardwaj to demonstrate leadership and prepare a roadmap for serious action to tackle the issues in health infrastructure. Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the Health Secretary, Chief Secretary and other officials have been misleading the government over the medicine stock situation.

Bharadwaj urged the Delhi LG Saxena to look into the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024