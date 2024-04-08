"Delhi L-G Saxena needs to understand the Constitution," says AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday lashed out at Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena saying that if he is interested in running the government, then he can fight the elections. "Delhi L-G Saxena needs to understand the Constitution. Water, health, environment and forest are all transferred subjects of the elected government," he said.

He further added that when the Delhi ministers tell the L-G about issues in the national capital, he replies by saying that they are transferred subjects. The AAP leader Bharadwaj questioned L-G saying, "Why is he calling a meeting of the ministers now?"

He further slammed the Delhi L-G and said that if the L-G is interested in running the government then he can fight the elections and defeat Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He requested the Delhi L-G to initiate an investigation against his officials. "If they are found guilty, then, take action against them. Don't create this drama. The people of Delhi understand everything," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Saxena urged Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj to bring a 'white paper' on the condition of the health infrastructure in the national capital. The Delhi LG said that he was surprised to know that hospitals in the national capital run by the AAP government are not equipped even with basic consumables like cotton.

He urged Saurabh Bhardwaj to demonstrate leadership and prepare a roadmap for serious action to tackle the issues in health infrastructure. Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the Health Secretary, Chief Secretary and other officials have been misleading the government over the medicine stock situation.

Bharadwaj urged the Delhi LG Saxena to look into the matter. (ANI)

