People across Tripura showing preference for PM Modi's leadership for another term: CM Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed confidence in BJP's victory for another term in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, citing people's preference for Narendra Modi's leadership.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 23:24 IST
People across Tripura showing preference for PM Modi's leadership for another term: CM Saha
Tripura CM at a election campaign rally in the Charilam Assembly Constituency. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed confidence in BJP's victory for another term in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, citing people's preference for Narendra Modi's leadership. Saha's remarks came amidst a bustling election campaign rally in the Charilam Assembly Constituency, where he appeared alongside former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma.

The Chief Minister emphasised the massive turnout and fervent participation in the election rallies as tangible signs of the electorate's backing for the BJP. He boldly predicted that the BJP candidates in Tripura would clinch victory with a significant vote margin, underscoring the palpable support within the community. "We can visibly notice the enthusiasm among the attendees at the election campaign rallies. It's not just about their presence; their facial expressions, and the way they respond, tell a story of hope and trust. People across Tripura are rallying behind the BJP, showing a clear preference for Narendra Modi's leadership for another term. The dedication and trust PM Modi has inspired among the citizens are remarkable, and this is a testament to his governance and policies that have deeply resonated with the people," Saha said.

Highlighting the positive atmosphere, Saha shared his optimism regarding the electoral outcome, attributing the expected victory to the solid rapport Modi and the BJP have established with the populace. According to him, the electorate's trust and satisfaction with the incumbent administration's performance are poised to translate into electoral success for the party. The rally also saw participation from notable BJP figures, including state secretary Devid Debbarma and youth leader Nabadal Banik, further solidifying the party's presence and campaign efforts in Tripura.

As the election fervour intensifies, the BJP's campaign in Tripura, buoyed by the Chief Minister's and other leaders' active engagements, signals a robust attempt to secure a decisive mandate, banking heavily on the Modi factor and the central government's achievements. Tripura is set for two-phase elections this time. The West Tripura constituency goes to poll on April 19, while the poll battle in East Tripura is scheduled for April 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

