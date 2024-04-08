"INDI alliance is not durable...," Rajnath Singh slams Congress, DMK in Tamil Nadu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday attacked the opposition INDIA bloc over issues including Rahul Gandhi's "Shakti" remark and the DMK's "anti-woman mindset" and said that the "INDI alliance is not durable." "The INDI alliance is not durable. They are fighting among themselves even before the elections have started. The only reason for them to come together is power. We say nation first and they say family first. We have a vision and mission for India's development and we have a leader like Modi. What do they have? Neither do they have energy nor do they have any synergy among themselves," Rajnath Singh said while addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu.

Slamming the DMK over its leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's alleged anti-Sanatana Dharma remarks and the INDIA bloc over Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remarks, the BJP leader alleged the opposition alliance was targeting the Hindu faith and women while trying to criticise the BJP. "Does the INDI alliance of Congress and DMK want to say that they will destroy Nari Shakti and Matri Shakti? People of the INDI alliance repeatedly and deliberately insulted the Hindu religion. Udhayanidhi Stalin has also insulted the Hindu religion. Udhayanidhi had said that Sanatan Dharma is like dengue and malaria spread by mosquitoes and it has to be eradicated. Shouldn't DMK apologise for such statements?" he said.

He also attacked the opposition over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark, accusing them of "insulting" the Hindu religion. "While attacking BJP and NDA, the people of the INDI alliance are insulting the Hindu religion. They say that they have to destroy the Shakti which has faith in the Hindu religion. In Tamil Nadu, Shakti is Kanchi Kamakshi. Shakti is Madurai Meenakshi," he said.

He further said that during the regime of Congress, India's economy was in 11th position but today, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime, India has jumped to the top 5 economies in the world. "During the Congress rule, our economy was in the 11th position. After PM Modi's entry, our economy has jumped to the top 5 economies of the world. I want to assure you that by 2027, India will be among the top 3 countries," he added.

He further said that Congress has committed many such blunders in this country for which India and our fishermen's community have had to pay a heavy price. "Lakhs of fishermen live in Tamil Nadu and during the Congress government, many fishermen were arrested by Sri Lanka. Many times, they even lost their lives. Now a government has come to power at the Centre, which is using good diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka to provide relief to the fishermen community," he said.

Rajnath Singh further said that the central government has a vision for the future of India but what does the opposition have? "We have a vision and mission for India's development and we have a leader like Modi. What do they have? Neither do they have energy nor do they have any synergy among themselves," he said.

He also hailed Prime Minister Modi's decision to place 'Sengol' in the New Parliament building and honour Tamil culture. "By establishing Sengol in the Temple of Democracy of India, Prime Minister Modi has not only honoured the Tamil culture and acknowledged the contribution of Tamil Nadu to the cultural nationalism of India but has also respected it completely," he added.

The Defence Minister further appealed to everyone to vote for peace, for durability, and for prosperity. "I appeal to everyone to vote for peace, vote for durability, vote for prosperity, vote for Modi and vote for the BJP-led NDA," Singh said.

Rahul Gandhi, in his comments made in Maharashtra, raised concerns about the operation of EVMs, to emphasise the opposition's struggle against the might of the state. "There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution of the country, be it the ED, CBI or Income Tax Department, have traded their spines to the Centre," Rahul said in an address in Mumbai.

Tamil Nadu sends 39 members to Parliament. Voting for all the seats will be held in a single phase on April 19. In 2019, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance registered a massive victory by winning 38 out of 39 seats. (ANI)

