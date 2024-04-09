Andhra Pradesh: CPI(M) announces candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha, assembly elections

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Andhra Pradesh on Monday announced their candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The party has selected Pachypenta Appalanarsa as its candidate for the Parliament seat of Araku.

The party has also announced the names of 10 candidates for the assembly election in the state. These include Lotha Rama Rao from Rampachodavaram assembly, Desari Gangaraju from Araku, Mandangi Ramana from Kurupam, Maradana Jaggunaidu from Gajuvaka, Chigurupati Baburao from Vijayawada Central, Chlanem Venkateswara Rao from Gannavaram, Jonna Sivashankar from Mangalagiri, Ramesh from Nellore City, D Gousdesai from Kurnool, and Ubba Adilakshmi from Santnutalapadu.

"After several rounds of talks with the Congress, a joint understanding was reached on the Araku Parliament and five Assembly seats (Rampachodavaram, Kurupam, Gannavaram, Mangalagiri, Nellore City). Both parties are of the opinion that they should continue discussions on the remaining five seats and come to an understanding during the nomination. The CPI and the CPI(Y) have reached a common understanding to strengthen each other in the Parliament and Assembly seats where the CPI(Y) is contesting," the CPM party said in a statement. The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled for May 13, with vote counting set for June 4.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly consists of 175 seats and a party would need at least 88 seats to form a government. In the 2014 Assembly elections, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP won with a majority of 102 seats. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP won 67 seats. The BJP could only win four seats by contesting against the two regional heavyweights.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha as well as the assemblies will take place on June 4. (ANI)

