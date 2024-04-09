PM Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh will create history: State Minister Prahlad Patel

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh's Naxal-affected Balaghat on Tuesday, state cabinet minister Prahlad Singh Patel said that his visit would create history. PM Modi will address a public gathering during his visit to Balaghat and it will be PM Modi's second visit to the state in the last three days.

Speaking to ANI, on PM's visit to the state, MP minister Prahlad Singh Patel said, "We are all fortunate and excited, not only the workers but also the public. Narendra Modi is coming here for the first time as Prime Minister. Today is a historic day and it is the first day of Navratri." In Balaghat, women are more than that of men in sex ratio and Balaghat parliamentary seat got a woman candidate for the first time after independence, a woman MP will be elected from here, Patel said.

"I feel that the leader on whose behest and whose work and name people get votes in the country will be on the land of Balaghat for the first time today on New Year, this will create history," the minister added. The BJP has fielded Bharti Pardhi, a new face, from Balaghat, replacing the incumbent MP, Dhal Singh Bisen currently representing the party from the constituency. The election will be held here in the first phase on April 19 with five other parliamentary seats in the state.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi kicked off the party's election campaign in Madhya Pradesh by holding a grand roadshow in Jabalpur in which people gathered in large numbers on both sides of the road and showered petals on the Prime Minister. The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP secured a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh, winning 28 out of the 29 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) managed to win only one seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)