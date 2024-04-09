"We are concerned about beneficiaries": BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad flagged off Shakti Sampark Yatra from the BJP office to his Lok Sabha constituency, Patna Sahib. On the occasion of the first day of Chaitra Navratri, Ravi Shankar Prasad greeted people by saying, "I want to extend my best wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of the first day of Chaitra Navratri and Hindu New Year."

Hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Every moment we are only concerned about the beneficiaries. We take care of whatever was been sent from PM Modi and how much of it has reached the beneficiaries and how satisfied they are." Highlighting BJP's commitment to development and women's empowerment, he stated, "We will continue working like this. We will keep talking about development. Patna is getting metro and airport. PM is devoted to women's empowerment. I want to thank the women's leadership in Bihar."

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address his first election rally in Bihar at Gaya district under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday in favour of BJP candidate Sushil Kumar Singh and NDA allies Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) candidate Jitan Ram Majhi. Sushil Kumar Singh is a BJP candidate from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat, and former Chief Minister of Bihar and HAM candidate Jitan Ram Majhi is contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Gaya reserve seat as an NDA candidate.

It is noteworthy that Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. Counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

