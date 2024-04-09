"AAP will win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab": State Minister Harpal Cheema

Punjab Finance Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema said on Tuesday that a meeting was conducted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday with the vision to win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming polls. Harpal Singh Cheema said, "AAP will win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. The party has fulfilled 4 guarantees in the last two years. 300 units of free electricity have been distributed to every house. In 90 per cent of houses, the electricity bill is almost zero. Mohalla clinics have been opened in Punjab. Financial aid up to Rs 1 crore is being given to the families of fallen soldiers. 13000 teachers have been confirmed who were working on temporary posts earlier."

He further alleged that the the BJP is misusing central agencies, adding that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was illegal. "BJP is misusing the ED and CBI. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested illegally. The farmer movement started in Punjab. More than 750 farmers lost their lives. Now farmers will protest again. BJP has brought an undeclared emergency to the country," he further added.

Senior leaders Sandeep Pathak, MP Sanjay Singh and Buddha Raj also participated in the meeting. There are 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab with four seats reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress-led UPA alliance clinched 8 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed to secure four. The AAP, which was contesting for the first time in the state won one seat.

Lok Sabha elections in 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab will take place on June 1. (ANI)

