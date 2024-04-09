"Modi bhakt hai Mahakal ka...," PM Modi at Balaghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that he is the "bhakt" of Mahakaal, adding that he bows only in front of the people of the country or in front of Mahakaal. Addressing a rally in Balaghat, PM Modi, extended his heartfelt greetings of Navratri to the people of Balaghat and remarked, "The land of Balaghat is a witness to the might of India's women power."

"For decades post-independence, Congress clung to outdated notions, viewing India through the lens of poverty. Their focus on infrastructure was limited to a few major cities where their leaders resided, neglecting others," PM Modi said. He further said that the BJP is guided by the principle of inclusive development and always prioritises every corner of the nation.

"Our government channels substantial funds into modern infrastructure projects across cities and villages, exemplifying our commitment to progress for all," he added. Sharing glimpses of his vision for Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said that the BJP government is revitalising MP, completing projects like the Balaghat to Gondia broad gauge railway line, initiated three decades ago.

"We aim to grant Waraseoni handloom sarees of Balaghat the prestigious 'GI tag', elevating them like Banarasi sarees. This is Modi Ki Guarantee of a developed India from a developed Madhya Pradesh, a result of a decade of tireless effort," he said. The PM reinstated that "this is just a trailer; a lot is yet to be accomplished as we propel the nation forward."

"Modi isn't here for leisure; his ambitions are vast. Like lighting sparklers before launching a rocket on Diwali, the ongoing development is just a glimpse. India is yet to celebrate its true potential, its real Diwali. And it's for this purpose that I seek your blessings," he said. PM Modi further said that for him, his family is India, adding that "Modi bhakt hai Mahakaal ka."

"For Modi, my India is my family. Those who have joined politics to fill their coffers, should not give threats to Modi...'Modi bhakt hai Mahakaal ka'. Modi bows down only in front of the people of the country or in front of Mahakal. Modi remains unfazed by their provocations," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister further said that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are a crucial election to achieve the mission of the construction of a new India.

"The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are a crucial election of the India of 21st century. This is not just an election...It is a mission of the construction of a new India. The love from mothers and sisters here clearly hints at the results in Madhya Pradesh on June 4. Four to five months back, you cleared Congress from the state. Now in Lok Sabha elections, people in Congress are not fighting with those in the BJP but amongst themselves," he said. PM Modi expressed his gratitude to all the attendees, encouraging them to personally convey his regards as they visit each doorstep.

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13. Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP secured a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh, winning 28 out of the 29 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) managed to win only one seat. (ANI)

