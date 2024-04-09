'Aam Aadmi' cap pulled off as Kejriwal wants treatment of 'Khas Aadmi': BJP's jibe after Delhi CM gets no relief from HC

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal after the latter's plea challenging his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement was dismissed by the high court. "For the so-called Aam Aadmi chief minister, the court has clearly said that the law cannot be different for the common man and AAP's chief minister. The 'Aam Aadmi' cap has been pulled off as he (Arvind Kejriwal) wanted the treatment of a 'Khas Aadmi'," BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said while addressing a joint press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi.

"The High Court's decision has shattered the arrogance of the Aam Aadmi Party on the hard ground of facts," he added. "The court has clarified that the plea was not for bail but again against the arrest. The court also said that political statements made against it are inappropriate," the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, according to AAP sources, the Delhi CM will move the Supreme Court against the decision of the Delhi High Court dismissing his plea in connection with the alleged excise policy case. Earlier in the day, the Delhi HC dismissed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by ED and said that Kejriwal's arrest is not in contravention of law and remand can't be termed "illegal".

Reportedly, the material collected by the Enforcement Directorate allegedly revealed that Arvind Kejriwal conspired and was actively involved in the use and concealment of proceeds of crime. The ED case also revealed that he was allegedly involved in his personal capacity as well as the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party. The court further stated that this court is of the opinion that the accused has been arrested and his arrest and remand have to be examined as per law and not as per the timing of elections. Kejriwal's challenge to the timing of arrest before General elections in the absence of any mala fide on the part of ED is not sustainable, said the court.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the excise policy case. The trial court sent Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15, 2024. ED alleged that the Aam Adami Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam.

The agency also claimed that Kejriwal was directly involved in the formation of the excise policy. The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2022, which was later scrapped. (ANI)

