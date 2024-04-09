Rajnath Singh likely to address public rallies in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to address public rallies in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Rajnath Singh will address public rallies in Saharanpur, Bulandshahr and Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier today, taking on China for renaming 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that "We want to maintain good relations with our neighbours but if someone tries to hurt our honour, then today India has the power to respond to it." Addressing a public rally here today, Rajnath said that nothing is going to happen by changing the names.

"China has changed the names of 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh and posted on its website. I want to tell my neighbour that nothing is going to happen by changing the names. If tomorrow we change the names of some provinces and some States of China, so by doing that will those areas become a part of India? Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to say that friends change in life but neighbours do not change," he said. "India's thinking is that we want to maintain good relations with all our neighbours but if someone tries to hurt India's honour, then today India has the power to respond to it," Rajnath added.

"Our Prime Minister has also pledged to make India a developed country by 2047. Viksit Bharat is not our slogan but our commitment. If today BJP-led is working to take the country forward, then it should have your full support," Rajnath Singh said. Meanwhile, China has recently released a list of 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh in a bid to assert its claim over India's northeastern state. India has been rejecting such renaming of places by China.

According to a March 30 report in its state-run Global Times, the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs released a fourth list of standardised geographical names in Zangnan, the name that China uses for Arunachal Pradesh. Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19. Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases. (ANI)

