Congress announces candidates for 6 Lok Sabha, 12 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh

The Congress on Wednesday announced the names of candidates for six more Lok Sabha constituencies and 12 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

As per the decision of the party’s Central Election Committee, former Tirupati MP C Mohan will contest the Lok Sabha election from the same reserved (SC) constituency and K Raju is the candidate for Nellore segment.

P Satyanarayana Reddy is the candidate from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency, V Venkatesh (Anakapalli), K Lavanya (Eluru) and G Alexander Sudhakar (Narsaraopeta), said AICC general secretary K C Venugopal in a press release.

Out of the 12 Assembly candidates, two turncoats-- K Kruparani and M S Babu-- found place in the list.

Former union minister Kruparani, who recently jumped ship from YSRCP to Congress will contest from Tekkali constituency and Babu from Puthalapattu (SC), among others.

On April 2, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila had announced the names of candidates for five Lok Sabha and 114 Assembly seats.

With today’s announcement, Congress announced the names of candidates for 126 Assembly and 11 Lok Sabha candidates while it also struck a seat sharing deal with the CPI, which will contest in one Lok Sabha and eight Assembly seats.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), Congress and CPI (M) are INDIA alliance partners in Andhra Pradesh.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be held on May 13 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

