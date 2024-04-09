"People need to understand that BJP kept attacking the Constitution," says Chhattisgarh Congress chief Baij

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the Lok Sabha campaign for BJP in Chhattisgarh, Congress state president Deepak Baij lashed out saying that the PM has only misled the people. "Prime Minister did not say anything about reservations for tribals. So instead of talking about the issues of Bastar, he has only tried to mislead the people of Bastar. He did not talk about inflation. He did not talk about unemployment. So, by just making statements, he once again cheated the people of Bastar. This will not make any difference to the people of Bastar," he said.

He further stated, "Rahul Gandhi is going to visit Bastar on April 13. For that, the Congress Party is preparing on a war footing. It will be a historic gathering. The Gandhi family has always felt attached to Bastar. So thousands of people of Bastar will come to listen to our leader Rahul Gandhi ji. And this will benefit the Congress party." He lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying, "People need to understand that BJP kept attacking the constitution."

Baij attacked BJP saying that they have also attacked the reservation system. If BJP comes into power again, they will talk about abolishing the Constitution. Earlier on Monday, addressing a public meeting in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, PM Modi said, "Chhattisgarh has left no stone unturned in giving its blessings to me...You have come here in such large numbers to bless us today. You people have not only formed the BJP government here but have also strengthened the foundation of developed India."

Notably, the elections in the 11 parliamentary constituencies of Chhattisgarh will take place in three phases on April 19, 26 and May 7. The counting of votes will be done on June 4. In the past two Lok Sabha elections, the BJP proved to have a strong hand in the Chhattisgarh state.

The BJP, which has a stronghold in Chhattisgarh, won 9 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha, while the Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only 2 seats. In the 2014 election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 10 seats, while the INC only managed to win one seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)