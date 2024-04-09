"Biggest political conspiracy since independence...," AAP MP Sanjay Singh

After the Delhi High Court dismissed CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by ED in the Excise Policy money laundering case, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh termed the entire scam as the "biggest political conspiracy" since independence, adding that the purpose behind this case is not to investigate any scam but to "topple and eliminate" Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Sanjay Singh hoped that Arvind Kejriwal would soon get justice from the Supreme Court.

"I have been saying continuously that this entire matter is the biggest political conspiracy since independence. This case has been made under a deep conspiracy and the purpose behind this case is not to investigate any scam; the purpose is to topple and eliminate Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP, which was elected with a huge majority in Delhi and Punjab. He further alleged that an attempt was made to destroy the growing fame of the AAP.

"An attempt is made to destroy the growing fame of the AAP and its achievement of achieving the status of a national party in 10 years, because the liquor scam has been done by the BJP. The money trail of Rs 60 crores was found, but till now no action has been taken against the leaders of BJP and in the case of Arvind Kejriwal ji, false witnesses are prepared, baseless allegations are made," he added. Singh said that sometimes justice may get delayed but Arvind Kejriwal will get justice from the Supreme Court and he will be out of jail soon.

"The lawyers of Arvind Kejriwal are engaged in inspecting all the documents and the court is constantly watching this matter. I have full hope that Arvind Kejriwal will soon get justice from the Supreme Court. There is a process of justice and there are many delays in the judicial process. There are many complexities in the PMLA Act, in which the provisions for getting bail are difficult," he said. He further alleged that there was a scam of crores of rupees in the Electoral Bond during the BJP government.

"ED-CBI becomes Dara Singh and boxer Vijender Singh to investigate Arvind Kejriwal. At the same time, when it comes to investigating the BJP, these same agencies go into Ghazni mode and say that they do not remember anything. Companies gave donations worth crores to the BJP through electoral bonds, and in return, these companies get work worth lakhs and crores of rupees. There was a scam of crores of rupees in the Electoral Bond during the BJP government, Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya ran away with crores of rupees. Why don't ED and CBI investigate them?" Singh asked. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will move the Supreme Court against the decision of the Delhi High Court dismissing the plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the Excise Policy money laundering case, sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Aam Aadmi Party does not agree with the decision of the Delhi High Court. The Delhi High Court dismissed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy case and said that Kejriwal's arrest is not in contravention of Law and remand can't be termed "illegal".

The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma said, ED was in possession of enough material, which led them to arrest Kejriwal. The non-joining of the investigation by Kejriwal and, delay caused by him were also impacting those in judicial custody. The material collected by the Enforcement Directorate reveals that Arvind Kejriwal conspired and was actively involved in the use and concealment of proceeds of crime. The ED case also reveals that he was involved in his personal capacity as well as the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party.

The court further stated that this court is of the opinion that the accused has been arrested and his arrest and remand have to be examined as per law and not as per the timing of elections. Kejriwal's challenge to the timing of arrest before General elections in the absence of any mala fide on the part of ED is not sustainable, said the court. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the excise policy case.

Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats, all of which are currently held by the BJP. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, which will fight in alliance, are the two other key political parties in Delhi in the fray.

The AAP and the Congress have announced that they will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election together for all seven seats. As part of the agreement reached between the ruling party in Delhi and the grand old party, Congress will contest 3 of the 7 Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, while the AAP will field candidates in the remaining 4 constituencies.

The Congress will contest the Chandni Chowk, North East and North West seats in the Lok Sabha elections, while the AAP will contest New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi. (ANI)

