LS polls: Priyanka Gandhi to hold poll campaign in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar, Roorkee on April 13

With Lok Sabha polls around the corner, political leaders are drumming up support for their parties to secure victory in the elections. Congress' star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public meeting in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar and Roorkee Lok Sabha constituencies on April 13.

She will hold a public meeting in Ramnagar town of Nainital in support of a party candidate from Garhwal Lok Sabha Ganesh Godiyal. Priyanka Gandhi will also address a public meeting in Roorkee on the same day. In Haridwar, Virendra Rawat, the son of former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat is contesting on a Congress party ticket.

"AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address election rallies in Ramnagar in support of party candidate Ganesh Godiyal from Garhwal Parliamentary constituency and in Roorkee in support of candidate Virendra Rawat from Haridwar Parliamentary seat," Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee chief. In the Garhwal Parliamentary constituency, the battle will be between BJP's Anil Baluni and Congress' Ganesh Godiyal, while Haridwar will witness the poll battle between BJP's Trivendra Singh Rawat, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress' Virendra Rawat.

Last week, the Congress party came out with its 'Nyay Patra' or manifesto for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, guaranteeing, among others, a minimum support price (MSP) to farmers on their produce. The manifesto focuses on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Uttarakhand has five Lok Sabha seats and the state will go to the polls in a single phase on April 19. Earlier in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, the ruling BJP-led NDA clinched victory across all Lok Sabha constituencies. (ANI)

