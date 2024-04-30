Left Menu

Carlsberg says price increases gave solid start to 2024

Danish brewer Carlsberg saw price increases in all its main markets during the first quarter, its CEO said on Tuesday as the company reported quarterly sales slightly above expectations. ($1 = 6.9708 Danish crowns)

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 11:46 IST
Danish brewer Carlsberg saw price increases in all its main markets during the first quarter, its CEO said on Tuesday as the company reported quarterly sales slightly above expectations. "We've had a solid start to the year with volume and revenue growth in all three regions," CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen said in a statement, referring to Carlsberg's main markets in Western and Eastern Europe and Asia.

"We're particularly satisfied with the growth of our premium portfolio and the volume and revenue growth in Asia, both of which are important strategic growth drivers for the group," he said. Sales rose 4.4% to 17.13 billion Danish crowns ($2.46 billion), compared with 17 billion forecast by analysts in a poll gathered by the company.

The company still expects organic operating profit this year at between 1% and 5%. ($1 = 6.9708 Danish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

