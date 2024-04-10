Some officials of Budaun working at BJP leaders' behest, alleges SP candidate Shivpal Yadav

Samajwadi Party general secretary and party nominee from Budaun Lok Sabha seat, Shivpal Singh Yadav, on Wednesday alleged that some officials of the district are working at the behest of the BJP leaders.

He accused these officials of threatening the village heads, block development committee (BDC) members and others to work for the ruling party and said he has complained about it to District Magistrate (DM) Manoj Kumar.

If the DM does not take action in this connection, we will complain about this to the Election Commission, he said.

To a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that the union of two boys is a flop show, Yadav said the two boys he is referring to are leaders, not artists.

''Both are leaders and the leaders never flop,'' he said.

In a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the tie-up between the two parties in UP for the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Modi in Saharanpur had referred to their unsuccessful partnership in 2017 assembly polls and said ''do ladkon ki flop film'' has been released again.

To a reported statement by SP founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, who is a member of the BJP, on contesting the coming Lok Sabha elections, Yadav said, ''What has she got till now (from the BJP)? She has not received anything. The BJP only gives false assurances and makes false promises. It is a party of lies.'' Yadav said the SP's nominations from Budaun Lok Sabha seat will be filed on April 15, he said, not making it clear who will file the nominations. There is speculation of his son Aditya Yadav contesting from Budaun instead of Shivpal Yadav.

