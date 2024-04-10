Left Menu

Some officials of Budaun working at BJP leaders' behest, alleges SP candidate Shivpal Yadav

Some officials of Budaun working at BJP leaders' behest, alleges SP candidate Shivpal Yadav

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 10-04-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 16:20 IST
Some officials of Budaun working at BJP leaders' behest, alleges SP candidate Shivpal Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party general secretary and party nominee from Budaun Lok Sabha seat, Shivpal Singh Yadav, on Wednesday alleged that some officials of the district are working at the behest of the BJP leaders.

He accused these officials of threatening the village heads, block development committee (BDC) members and others to work for the ruling party and said he has complained about it to District Magistrate (DM) Manoj Kumar.

If the DM does not take action in this connection, we will complain about this to the Election Commission, he said.

To a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that the union of two boys is a flop show, Yadav said the two boys he is referring to are leaders, not artists.

''Both are leaders and the leaders never flop,'' he said.

In a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the tie-up between the two parties in UP for the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Modi in Saharanpur had referred to their unsuccessful partnership in 2017 assembly polls and said ''do ladkon ki flop film'' has been released again.

To a reported statement by SP founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, who is a member of the BJP, on contesting the coming Lok Sabha elections, Yadav said, ''What has she got till now (from the BJP)? She has not received anything. The BJP only gives false assurances and makes false promises. It is a party of lies.'' Yadav said the SP's nominations from Budaun Lok Sabha seat will be filed on April 15, he said, not making it clear who will file the nominations. There is speculation of his son Aditya Yadav contesting from Budaun instead of Shivpal Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024