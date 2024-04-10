Kumaraswamy slams Congress after EC stops farmhouse feast

Officials on election duty on Wednesday allegedly stopped the 'Hosa Todaku' programme at the farmhouse of JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy at Bidadi in Ramanagara district, citing violation of model code of conduct in force for the Lok Sabha polls. The programme is celebrated a day after Ugadi when many communities in the state have a non-vegetarian feast and the EC action elicited a sharp reaction from the former chief minister, who hit out at the Congress for casting its evil eye on the tradition.

"Ugadi is the Hindu New Year. It is the cultural and religious identity of Hindus. Non-veg feast is a tradition, which is organised on the next day of Ugadi since time immemorial. Now Congress in Karnataka has cast its 'evil eye' on our tradition, culture and practice and is depicting this feast as an act of terrorism," the JD(S) second-in-command and son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, said.

Kumaraswamy, who is the NDA candidate from Mandya in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said there was nothing special in him organising 'Hosa Todaku' ritual at his house and claimed that ''it happens in every Hindu home''.

JD(S) sources said 'Hoda Todaku' was organised for the labourers of his farmhouse.

"It was not a feast for the general public but a get-together of his workers in Bidadi. The election officers 'raided' on a complaint by some Congress leaders," a JD(S) leader said. "Now the feast has been stopped. We are worried that all the items that were cooked will go to waste,'' he added.

Kumaraswamy alleged that the Congress has set its ''jaundiced eye'' on Hindu festivals.

"The appeasement of castes and religions has stuck to the Congress party," he alleged. Meanwhile, responding to a question, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D K Shivakumar said: ''Our boys had arranged for food for 500 people and had taken permission, but they(JD(S) filed a complaint. Now they have arranged for food...let them do 'Varsha Todaku' (Hosa Todaku) or anything, I'm not bothered.''

