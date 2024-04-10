"DMK wants to keep TN trapped in old mindset, has first copyright on corruption": PM Modi in Vellore

Lashing out at the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused it of keeping the state "trapped" in an old mindset and politics, which is impeding the growth of the state's youth. Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a public rally as part of the election campaign for the BJP, took a swipe at the DMK, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin and accused the party of being 'anti-Tamil'.

"The DMK has the first copyright on corruption. DMK wants to keep Tamil Nadu trapped in old thinking, old politics, the whole DMK has become the company of a family. Due to DMK's family politics, the youth of Tamil Nadu are not getting a chance to move ahead," the PM said. Taking a jibe at the DMK, the PM said that there are three main criteria to get a ticket for the elections in the ruling party.

"There are three main criteria to contest elections from DMK and move ahead in the party. Three main criteria are family politics, corruption and anti-Tamil culture," the PM said. He also accused MK Stalin's party of making people fight in the name of region, religion and caste.

"DMK party makes people fight in the name of region, religion and caste. DMK knows that the day people understand the politics of divide and rule, DMK will not get a single vote. That is why they make people fight among themselves for votes, I have also decided that I will continue to expose this decades-old, dangerous politics of the DMK," the PM said. In his campaign 10 days ahead of polling for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the PM drummed up support for two partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)--Pattali Makkal Kachi's Dharmapuri candidate Soumya Anbumani as well as the New Justice Party's Vellore candidate AC Shanmugam, who is contesting on the BJP symbol.

Modi also came down heavily on the Opposition INDIA bloc, particularly targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's previous comments on "Shakti". "INDI alliance people insult 'Shakti' and ill-treat women. Everyone knows how DMK treated the late Jayalalithaa. Your blessings for BJP and NDA will protect 'Sanatan Shakti' and ensure women's honour," the PM added.

With the Navratri festival beginning on Tuesday, the PM, who addressed a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit said that the country should remember how the INDIA bloc 'has taken a vow to destroy Shakti' and those who worship the Goddess will never forgive the Congress and its allies. The prime minister has been campaigning aggressively in Tamil Nadu. On Tuesday, he had led a massive roadshow in state capital Chennai.

"Chennai has won me over! Today's roadshow in this dynamic city will remain a part of my memory forever. The blessings of the people give me strength to keep working hard in your service and to make our nation even more developed. The enthusiasm in Chennai also shows that Tamil Nadu is all set to support NDA in a big way," PM Modi had said in a post on X. All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. In 2019, the DMK-led alliance swept the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, winning 38 of the 39 seats. (ANI)

