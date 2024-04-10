"Tapasya nahi samasya kar rahe ho": MP CM Mohan Yadav jibes at Congress' Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken a potshot at former CM and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath saying someone (Nath) is speaking about doing penance for the last 45 years but he is not doing penance, instead causing a problem. CM Yadav made the remark while addressing a gathering during his roadshow at Damua in Chhindwara district on Wednesday. He held the roadshow in support of BJP nominee Vivek Bunty Sahu in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"People of Chhinwara are intelligent, they know what is good for them and what is bad. There is no need to explain anything to them. Someone (referring to Kamal Nath) is saying that he has been doing penance for the last 45 years. You (Nath) are not doing penance, but you are causing a problem. You are not letting the man from here win," the CM said. "It is your problem that apart from your family, you could not find even one person from among the people here to make him MP. Why do you want to keep people your slave for the rest of their lives? These people want to come out of slavery," he added.

The Chief Minister further alleged that 35 mines were closed under the leadership of Nath in the district. "35 mines were closed here, on whose shoulders is this sin? You yourself are becoming a leader, people's shoulders got broken by carrying you on their shoulders. But you are not feeling ashamed. First he himself became an MP by telling lies and then got his son in the queue," CM Yadav.

The chief minister also slammed the Congress party and held them responsible for the partition of the country after independence. "Congress people kept forming their government for years by telling lies. There is a stigma on the head of Congress that it divided the country at the time of independence. After that, when the country became independent, efforts should have been made to ensure that Hindus and Muslims live together but they did not make efforts. We had the old tradition of Ram and Ras khan, but Congress kept raising questions on our Ram temple. And they kept instigating among the Muslims that the construction of the temple would harm them," the CM further said.

"You (Congress) have a stigma on your face which used to take votes by intimidation. Today the Hindus and Muslims here have understood. Tomorrow Eid will be celebrated and Ram Navami will also be celebrated, both will be enjoyed," he added. CM Yadav held the roadshow in the support of BJP nominee Vivek Bunty Sahu in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sahu is contesting against Congress' candidate and Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath.

The election will be held here in the first phase on April 19 with five other parliamentary seats in the state. The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13. (ANI)

