Xi tells Scholz: China, Germany have 'huge' potential for cooperation
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-04-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 11:45 IST
China and Germany have "huge" potential for "win-win cooperation" that needs to be tapped, China's President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a meeting on Tuesday.
Both sides should be wary of protectionism, and insist on looking at production capacity issues "objectively", Xi was quoted as saying by Chinese state television CCTV.
