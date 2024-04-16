Xi tells Scholz: China, Germany have 'huge' potential for cooperation

China and Germany have "huge" potential for "win-win cooperation" that needs to be tapped, China's President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a meeting on Tuesday.

Both sides should be wary of protectionism, and insist on looking at production capacity issues "objectively", Xi was quoted as saying by Chinese state television CCTV.

