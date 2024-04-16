Left Menu

'PM should look in the mirror first': Mamata on allegations of corruption against TMC

Demanding a white paper on the investigations conducted by central teams in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that PM Narendra Modi who accuses her TMC of corruption should look in the mirror first.Addressing an election rally at Moinaguri in Jalpaiguri district, Banerjee said it was the TMC which is fighting the BJP in the state, while the CPIM and Congress were working with it.BJP had sent 300 central teams to Bengal to investigate the allegations of corruption but they didnt find anything.

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 16-04-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 13:50 IST
'PM should look in the mirror first': Mamata on allegations of corruption against TMC
  • Country:
  • India

Demanding a white paper on the investigations conducted by central teams in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that PM Narendra Modi who accuses her TMC of corruption should look in the mirror first.

Addressing an election rally at Moinaguri in Jalpaiguri district, Banerjee said it was the TMC which is fighting the BJP in the state, while the CPI(M) and Congress were working with it.

''BJP had sent 300 central teams to Bengal to investigate the allegations of corruption but they didn't find anything. Now, PM Modi needs to answer the people of Bengal, what happened to the MGNREGA funds? Poor people worked under the scheme but were not paid,'' she said, demanding a white paper into the investigations.

''The PM says TMC is a corrupt party. He should look in the mirror first. His party is filled with dacoits,'' she added. Banerjee called the BJP an ''anti-Bengali party'', and alleged that it was ''planning to drive out'' tribals, Dalits and OBCs in the ''garb of NRC''.

''We won't allow NRC in Bengal,'' she asserted.

Upping the ante against the CPI(M) and Congress, she said, ''Only TMC is fighting the BJP in Bengal, while the other two opposition parties are working with it. We are with the INDIA bloc at the national level, but in Bengal, TMC must win to save the country.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024