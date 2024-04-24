Left Menu

PM Modi: Government Committed to Religion-Based Quota, Despite Constitutional Challenges

The opposition party wants to snatch away your wealth, he said at an election rally at Sagar in Madhya Pradesh.Indias Constitution bars reservations on the basis of religion, but Congress promised the same in its poll manifesto, the PM said.

PTI | Sagar | Updated: 24-04-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 16:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at Congress claiming that it promised reservations on the basis of religion even though the Constitution does not allow it. The opposition party wants to snatch away your wealth, he said at an election rally at Sagar in Madhya Pradesh.

India's Constitution bars reservations on the basis of religion, but Congress promised the same in its poll manifesto, the PM said. By doing so, it stabbed Dr B R Ambedkar in the back, he added.

Congress wants to snatch away people's wealth, it will find out ''through X-ray'' what is hidden in your lockers, Modi said.

Madhya Pradesh was known as a 'Bimaru' state during the Congress regime, and development took place only when the BJP came to power, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

