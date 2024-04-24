PM Modi: Government Committed to Religion-Based Quota, Despite Constitutional Challenges
The opposition party wants to snatch away your wealth, he said at an election rally at Sagar in Madhya Pradesh.Indias Constitution bars reservations on the basis of religion, but Congress promised the same in its poll manifesto, the PM said.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at Congress claiming that it promised reservations on the basis of religion even though the Constitution does not allow it. The opposition party wants to snatch away your wealth, he said at an election rally at Sagar in Madhya Pradesh.
India's Constitution bars reservations on the basis of religion, but Congress promised the same in its poll manifesto, the PM said. By doing so, it stabbed Dr B R Ambedkar in the back, he added.
Congress wants to snatch away people's wealth, it will find out ''through X-ray'' what is hidden in your lockers, Modi said.
Madhya Pradesh was known as a 'Bimaru' state during the Congress regime, and development took place only when the BJP came to power, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Constitution
- India
- Madhya Pradesh
- Sagar
- Modi
- Narendra Modi
- Congress
ALSO READ
Indian Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj condemns humanitarian crisis resulting from Israel-Hamas conflict
Indian Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj condemns the humanitarian crisis resulting from Israel-Hamas conflict
Saudi Arabia echoes India's stance on Kashmir in joint statement with Pakistan
Indian stock indices open at fresh highs; inflation data, Q4 earnings now in focus
Indian Student's body discovered in US