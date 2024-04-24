UP Dy CM ties Pitroda's 'inheritance tax' remark to Congress' 'internal strategy'

Coming down heavily on Sam Pitroda, who heads the Congress' overseas chapter, over his alleged advocacy of 'inheritance tax' in the country on the lines of the US, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the former articulated the ' internal strategy' of the grand old party. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Pathak said, "Sam Pitroda's statement reflects the Congress' internal strategy. We condemn it and the people will give a befitting reply to the Congress. This statement should be seen in the context of the Congress speaking about conducting a wealth survey and redistributing the country's resources among those who plundered us over centuries."

Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party (SP), he said the party kept changing its Lok Sabha candidates fearing failure. "The Samajwadi Party lacks direction and vision. It seems to be changing its Lok Sabha candidates every day. It shows the fear of failure. The BJP will win all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh and post victory by a record margin in Kannauj," the deputy CM said.

On speculations around the Congress fielding businessman Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi, from Amethi, he said, "I have no knowledge of this." To Union Minister Smriti Irani's jibe at Vadra, amid the suspense around the party's choice for Amethi, saying the latter's assertion of being acquainted with the constituency bears a broad hint that the properties of locals might be under threat; Pathak said, "Robert Vadra is known to deal in properties."

Coming out in support of the Congres's promise of wealth redistribution if elected, Pitroda called for discussions on the introduction of inheritance tax in the country. Expanding on the tax that is in vogue in the US, Pitroda said, "In America, there is something called inheritance tax. If a person has appropriated substantial wealth in his lifetime, say 100 million USD, he has to leave behind 45 per cent for his children and set aside the remaining 55 per cent for the government, as per the law. For me, this is an interesting law that says: You amassed a lot of wealth in your lifetime, now you must leave one-half of it for the public before death. This, to me, sounds fair."

"In India, you don't have that. Here, if somebody with 10 billion in net worth dies, his children inherit all of it and the people get nothing. I believe there needs to be a conversation to take this idea forward in the country. Redistributing wealth is about framing new policies and programmes that are in the interest of the people and of the super-rich only," he added. The Lok Sabhas seats in Uttar Pradesh that will poll in the second phase include Amroha, Meerut, Mathura, Baghpat, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Bulandshahr. (ANI)

