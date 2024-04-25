Headline Rewrite:** **Unveiling the Latest Innovations and Insights from [Event or Topic]**

Following are the top stories at 1.40 pm: NATION: ELN45 ELECTIONS-EC-MODI **** EC seeks BJP's response on Opposition charge of PM Modi violating model code New Delhi: Taking cognisance for the first time of a model code violation allegation against a prime minister, the Election Commission on Thursday asked the BJP to respond to complaints filed by opposition parties wherein they have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of delivering a divisive and defamatory speech in Rajasthan's Banswara. **** ELN43 ELECTIONS-MP-MODI **** Modi standing as wall between you and Cong's plans to loot you: PM Modi tells people Morena (MP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stepped up his attack on the Congress and said he was standing as a wall between the people and the grand old party's plans to loot them. **** DEL11 TIBET-CHINA-LD BACKCHANNEL **** Tibetan govt-in-exile holds back-channel dialogue with China Dharamshala: The Tibetan government-in-exile and China are holding back-channel talks, signalling signs of willingness by both sides to re-engage over a decade after the formal dialogue process hit a dead end in view of anti-China protests in Tibet and Beijing's hardline approach towards the Buddhist region. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan**** DEL15 CBI-SANDESHKHALI **** CBI files first FIR in Sandeshkhali case New Delhi: The CBI has registered the first case in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali related to the land grab and sexual assault allegations against five influential people there, officials said on Thursday. **** ELN1 ELECTIONS-CHIDAMBARAM-MANIFESTO **** BJP fell back on falsehoods as 'Modi Ki Guarantee' vanished without a trace: Chidambaram New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said the ''manufactured'' controversies on 'redistribution of wealth' and 'inheritance tax' showed that fear has gripped the BJP, which has fallen back on ''distortion, falsehoods and abuse'' as 'Modi ki Guarantee' has vanished without a trace. **** ELN6 ELECTIONS-DL-SUNITA-ROADSHOWS **** Sunita Kejriwal likely to join AAP's LS campaign in Delhi, will hold roadshows this weekend: Sources New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party's campaigning for Lok Sabha polls will get a boost with Sunita Kejriwal likely to hold roadshows in Delhi beginning this weekend, in the absence of her husband Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, party sources said on Thursday. **** ELN7 ELECTIONS-UP-SECOND PHASE **** UP's 8 constituencies to witness 3-cornered fight in 2nd phase of LS polls on Friday Lucknow: The stage is set for a three-cornered contest in eight Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh going to polls in the second phase on Friday. **** DEL17 ELECTIONS-UP-AKHILESH **** LS polls: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav files nomination papers from Kannauj Kannauj: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday filed his nomination papers from Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency. **** DEL13 NCBC-KA-CHIEF SECY **** NCBC to summon Karnataka chief secretary over blanket reservation to Muslims New Delhi: The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) would be summoning the Karnataka chief secretary over the ''blanket reservation'' given to the Muslim community in the state, chairperson Hansraj Ahir said on Thursday. **** BOM3 MH-ACTOR-BETTING APP-SUMMONS **** IPL streaming on betting app: Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia Mumbai: Maharashtra cyber cell has summoned actor Tamannaah Bhatia in connection with the alleged promotion of the viewing of IPL matches on a subsidiary app of the Mahadev online gaming and betting application, officials said on Thursday. **** CAL4 BH-JD(U) LEADER-LD SHOT **** Bihar: JD(U) leader shot dead near Patna Patna: A JD(U) leader was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Punpun area on the outskirts of Bihar's Patna, police said on Thursday. **** DEL12 RJ-IAF-CRASH **** Remotely piloted IAF aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer Jaisalmer: A remotely piloted aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Pithala village in Jaisalmer district, the IAF said on Thursday. **** CAL3 AR-LANDSLIDE **** Portion of NH-313 caves in due to landslide in Arunachal Itanagar: A portion of National Highway-313 caved in due to a landslide, triggered by incessant rain in Arunachal Pradesh for the past few days, disrupting traffic movement, an official said on Thursday. **** BUSINESS: DEL16 BIZ-FSSAI-NESTLE **** FSSAI in process of collecting pan-India samples of Nestle's Cerelac baby cereals: CEO New Delhi: Food safety regulator FSSAI on Thursday said it is in the process of collecting pan-India samples of Nestle's Cerelac baby cereals, amid a global report that claimed the company was adding higher sugar content in the product. **** FOREIGN: FGN8 US-BIDEN-LD UKRAINE **** US starts sending arms to Ukraine; Biden says China Iran helping Russia Washington, Apr 25 (PTI) The United States on Wednesday started sending much-needed arms and ammunition to Ukraine for it to fight against the Russian invasion, with President Joe Biden alleging that countries like China, Iran and North Korea are helping Moscow in this war. By Lalit K Jha **** FGN21 BIZ-LANKA-INDIA **** Looking forward to speed up greater economic cooperation with India: Sri Lanka Prez Wickremesinghe Colombo: Sri Lanka is looking to accelerate greater economic cooperation with India with the tourism sector taking the lead, the island nation's President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Thursday. By Rajkumar Leishemba ****

