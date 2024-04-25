Left Menu

Former MP Vivekananda Reddy's wife pens letter to Andhra Pradesh CM seeking justice

"Is it appropriate for you to protect those who are behind of murder, to make your newspaper, your TV channel, your social media and your party groups talk in extreme form and torture us in an unspeakable manner?" Sowbhagya said in the letter.

ANI | Updated: 25-04-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 16:15 IST
Former MP Vivekananda Reddy's wife pens letter to Andhra Pradesh CM seeking justice
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

YS Sowbhagya, the wife of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy who was allegedly killed in 2019, today penned a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, seeking justice and righteousness in her husband's murder case. "Is it appropriate for you to protect those who are behind of murder, to make your newspaper, your TV channel, your social media and your party groups talk in extreme form and torture us in an unspeakable manner?" Sowbhagya said in the letter.

Sowbhagya even attacked Reddy for people making fun of those fighting for justice and attacking them. "If some people degenerate to the level of making fun of your sisters who are fighting for justice, blaming and even attacking them, don't you care?" he asked.

Amid the accused in the Vivekananda murder case filing nomination for the polls, Sowbhagya asked the Chief Minister to stand for justice. "As the accused in the murder has filed a nomination, as a last resort, I am praying before you to think of justice and righteousness. As the Chief Minister of the state who has taken an oath to govern without hatred, I am begging you to stand for justice, righteousness, and truth," Sowbhagya said.

Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats. In the Lok Sabha polls, the YSRCP won 22 seats, while the TDP could only win three seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024