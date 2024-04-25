Delhi mayoral polls postponed indefinitely

Polls to elect the new mayor and deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi that were slated for April 26 stands postponed amid the non-appointment of a presiding officer, an official order said on Thursday.

The civic body postponed the mayoral polls after the Raj Niwas issued a letter on behalf of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, stating that he ''does not deem it appropriate to exercise his power as administrator to appoint the presiding officer in absence of the inputs from chief minister''.

The MCD said even though it got the Election Commission's nod to hold the mayoral polls, the appointment of the presiding officer has not taken place.

Therefore, it may not be possible to conduct the elections for mayor and deputy mayor, the civic body said in its order.

