Jagan Commences 4-Day Election Campaign Trail in Andhra Pradesh on April 28

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will embark on a four-day election campaign for the party in Andhra Pradesh from April 28, during which he will address public meetings in three Assembly constituencies.

With three public meetings scheduled on each day, the Chief Minister will cover a total of 12 Assembly constituencies during the electioneering tour.

On April 28, he will address meetings at Tadipatri, Venkatagiri and Kandukuru Assembly constituencies at 10 am, 12:30 pm and 3 pm respectively, said a press release.

On April 29, Reddy will canvass for the party in Chodavaram, P Gannavaram and Ponnuru.

The CM is scheduled to address rallies at Kondapi, Mydukuru and Piler on April 30, followed by similar programmes on May 1 in Bobbili, Payakaraopeta and Eluru.

The four-day campaign comes in the wake of 22-day 'Memanta Siddham' bus tour across the state.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13.

