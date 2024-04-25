Lok Sabha polls: 2,730 polling stations set up in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

As Kerala goes to polls on Friday, 2730 polling stations have been set up in Trivandrum district. Webcasting facilities will be provided in all polling stations, the district collector said. District collector Geromoc George said, "2,730 polling stations have been set up in Trivandrum district. Out of this 1,423 are in Attingal House of People Constituency (HPC) and 1,307 are in Trivandrum HPC. In total, there are 14 dispatch and reception centres one for each assembly segment. There are 14 Legislative Assembly (LA) segments accordingly. In all polling stations, there will be webcasting. Webcasting will be provided in all polling stations during the polling time. There is a webcasting control room for the same, so if there are any complaints we can address them immediately."

Earlier Chief electoral officer of Kerala Sanjay Kaul said they have made elaborate arrangements for the April 26 Lok Sabha election. The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections will start at 7 AM on April 26 across 20 constituencies in Kerala with polling continuing until 6 PM.

Speaking with ANI, he said, "We have 25,231 polling booths which are ready to welcome all the voters tomorrow morning at 7 am. 70 per cent of the polling parties have reached the booths today. We have made elaborate arrangements for the comfort of the voters who come there."There will be an orderly queue management system. We will have volunteers managing the queues. There will be separate queues for elderly people. There is drinking water and toilet facilities." For our friends who are physically challenged, we have ramps on all the booths. We have wheelchairs, the Kerala CEO added.

"We expect it to be a little warm tomorrow, we have shaded areas wherever the booths do not have permanent shaded structures...," he added. Airborne on adjacent cranes on the final day of poll campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor and BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar who are in the fray from Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary constituency wrapped up their poll campaigning on Wednesday.

Both candidates were seen waving to the crowds at Peroorkada atop cranes adorned with their respective party flags. Thousands of workers of the UDF, LDF, and NDA started gathering in the tiny town in the afternoon.

'Kottikalasam', is a high-spirited final outdoor campaign where all contesting candidates and their supporters gather at a junction adorned with party flags, with an aim to show strength before the curtain falls on the public campaign ahead of the polling day. Shashi Tharoor, accompanied by Achu Oommen, daughter of former CM Oomen Chandy, climbed atop a crane first. On the other hand, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Chandrasekhar along with BJP district president VV Rajesh, too was seen on an adjacent crane.

With two popular faces taking on each other, the Thiruvananthapuram seat in Kerala has hogged the spotlight again ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. BJP has fielded Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar against incumbent Congress' Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

