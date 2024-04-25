KCR assails Congress for broken pledges of farm debt relief and MSP bonus

Attacking the ruling Congress over its promises of farm loan waiver and unemployment dole, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday urged the youth to vote with prudence keeping in mind the state's interests. Addressing a gathering in Bhongir Thursday night as part of his ongoing 'bus yatra,' he sought accountability from the state government on its promises of Rs 4,000 dole to the jobless youth, mega teacher recruitment drive, a job calender, and bonus on MSP for paddy. Referring to the arrest of his daughter K Kavitha by ED, Rao said he would not be afraid and continue to fight.

