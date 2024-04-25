Left Menu

KCR assails Congress for broken pledges of farm debt relief and MSP bonus

Attacking the ruling Congress over its promises of farm loan waiver and unemployment dole, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday urged the youth to vote with prudence keeping in mind the states interests.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-04-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 23:31 IST
KCR assails Congress for broken pledges of farm debt relief and MSP bonus
  • Country:
  • India

Attacking the ruling Congress over its promises of farm loan waiver and unemployment dole, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday urged the youth to vote with prudence keeping in mind the state's interests. Addressing a gathering in Bhongir Thursday night as part of his ongoing 'bus yatra,' he sought accountability from the state government on its promises of Rs 4,000 dole to the jobless youth, mega teacher recruitment drive, a job calender, and bonus on MSP for paddy. Referring to the arrest of his daughter K Kavitha by ED, Rao said he would not be afraid and continue to fight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024