Lok Sabha Polls: Congress' manifesto takes centrestage in phase II

The stage has been set up for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections that will witness voting across 13 States/ Union Territory in 88 constituencies with an increased focus on issues revolving around the contents of the Congress' manifesto. Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda has backed the party's stand on redistribution of wealth and advocated an inheritance tax law in the country. Emphasing the need for policy towards wealth redistribution, Pitroda elaborated on the concept of inheritance tax prevailing in America.

Key issues ranging from unemployment, violence against women, economic development, long-pending grievances of farmers, crisis funds and inflation were also among the most highlighted across the country. While, topics that led the debates in the country included Ram Temple, Sanatan Dharma, GST, Caste Census, OBCs and reservation, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the Congress wants to take away the gold and property of people and distribute it among "those having more children."While stressing the importance of 'Mangalsutra' (traditional Indian jewellery worn by married Indian women) for women, he said that no government has the power to snatch it away. Addressing the public meeting, PM Modi said, "The leaders who have left Congress are saying one thing: It is not the Congress of before, it is now trapped in the clutches of the Leftists and urban Naxals...look at their manifesto, what Congress has said in its manifesto is serious and worrying. They have said that if they form a government then a survey of property belonging to every person will be conducted."

As the debate initiated by the Prime Minister escalated across the length and breadth of the country, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated that "PM Modi should read our manifesto first and then we can have a discussion on it". Former Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said that the manner in which he (PM Modi) is trying to provoke people by saying things about 'Mangalsutra' and dismissed the allegation against the party manifesto.

Gehlot said, "The kind of language used in Tonk, the people across the country are agitated and worried. The way he (PM Modi) is trying to provoke people by saying things about 'Mangalsutra' and alleging that we will take away gold and all, these things have no link to our manifesto and it's surprising to see PM Modi using such languages. He is in a misconception that people accept whatever he says be it right or wrong but he doesn't know that people now understand all these things... I don't want to say anything as he (PM Modi) will manipulate my words which will harm my party. I am more worried about what will happen in the country than losing the elections. Will democracy continue to be in the country? It's very unfortunate, that the PM is using such language." "In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has 100 million USD worth of wealth and when he dies he can only transfer probably 45 per cent to his children, 55 per cent is grabbed by the government. That's an interesting law. It says you in your generation, made wealth and you are leaving now, you must leave your wealth for the public, not all of it, half of it, which to me sounds fair," Pitroda said."In India, you don't have that. If somebody is worth 10 billion and he dies, his children get 10 billion and the public gets nothing...So these are the kinds of issues people will have to debate and discuss. When we talk about redistributing wealth, we are talking about new policies and new programs that are in the interest of the people and not in the interest of the super-rich only," Pitroda added.The second phase of voting is scheduled for April 26 over 13 states and Union territories will witness a tight battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance.

Voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections will begin at 7 am on Friday and conclude at 5 pm. Nearly 1 billion Indians will vote in the country's largest election, with opinion polls predicting an easy victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who are running the polls for a third consecutive term.

The key issues that are to dominate the elections to 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament, being held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1 include economic development, inflation, corruption and others. The Prime Minister has been campaigning extensively across the country, promising to expand India's economy and put India on track to become a developed country by 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of independence from British colonialists.

Amid pushback, Pitroda sought to downplay his remark saying he only cited inheritance tax in the US as an 'example'. "Who said 55 per cent will be taken away? Who said something like this should be done in India? Why are the BJP and the media in panic? I mentioned US inheritance tax in the US only as an example in my normal conversation on TV. Can I not mention facts? I said these are the kinds of issues people will have to discuss and debate. This has nothing to do with the policy of any party including Congress," Pitroda posted on X.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases on - April 19 and followed by April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of the votes for the same will take place on June 4. (ANI)

