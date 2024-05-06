Left Menu

Ukraine says Russia's tactical nuclear drills are 'blackmail'

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 16:17 IST
Ukraine says Russia's tactical nuclear drills are 'blackmail'

Russia's plans to conduct tactical nuclear drills are nothing more than its continuing nuclear blackmail, Ukraine's military spy agency spokesperson said on Monday.

"We do not see here anything new, except for the information effect and statements... Nuclear blackmail is a constant practice of Putin's regime," Andriy Yusov told national TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

