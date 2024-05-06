Ukraine says Russia's tactical nuclear drills are 'blackmail'
Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 16:17 IST
Russia's plans to conduct tactical nuclear drills are nothing more than its continuing nuclear blackmail, Ukraine's military spy agency spokesperson said on Monday.
"We do not see here anything new, except for the information effect and statements... Nuclear blackmail is a constant practice of Putin's regime," Andriy Yusov told national TV.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US House passes $95 billion Ukraine, Israel aid package, sends to Senate
Russia says deeper U.S. hybrid war using Ukraine will end in Vietnam-style humiliation
Zelenskiy urges speedy passage of Ukraine aid in US Senate, transfer of weapons
Zelenskiy urges speedy passage of Ukraine aid in US Senate, transfer of weapons
Zelenskiy says Ukraine aid sends Kremlin powerful message, urges quick US Senate passage