Left Menu

"Not right to comment before ED probe concludes, says Congress leader Alamgir Alam after ED raid on aide's domestic help

"Sanjiv Lal is a government employee. He is my personal secretary. Sanjiv Lal has already been a personal secretary of two former ministers. There are several government employees and we usually appoint personal secretary based on experience. It is not right to comment on the raids before the ED investigation is completed," Alam said.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 16:16 IST
"Not right to comment before ED probe concludes, says Congress leader Alamgir Alam after ED raid on aide's domestic help
Jharkhand Rural Development Minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Rural Development Minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam urged patience and restraint in jumping to conclusions after an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid that uncovered over Rs 20 crore from the residence of a household help linked to Sanjiv Lal, the personal secretary to minister Alamgir Alam. "Sanjiv Lal is a government employee. He is my personal secretary. Sanjiv Lal has already been a personal secretary of two former ministers. There are several government employees and we usually appoint personal secretary based on experience. It is not right to comment on the raids before the ED investigation is completed," Alam said.

Earlier in the day, the agency recovered more than Rs 20 crore from the household help of Sanjiv Lal - Personal Secretary to Jharkhand Rural Development Minister and Senior Congress leader from the state, Alamgir Alam. The counting is still going on and the raid in different locations is still underway. Following the initial discovery of cash, officials had to bring in a counting machine to manage the large sum.

The raids are part of an ongoing investigation related to the case involving Virendra K. Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, who was arrested in February 2023 in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of government schemes. In 2019, a huge amount of cash was recovered from one of his subordinates. Later, the ED took over the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

ED arrested Virendra K Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, in February 2023 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of some schemes. In addition to the raid at the residence of Sanjiv Lal's household help, the ED has also carried out searches at other locations in Ranchi.

One such location is the residence of Vikas Kumar, an engineer in the Road Construction Department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024