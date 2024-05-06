PM Modi: NDA Poised for Historic Parliament Performance and Andhra Pradesh Government Formation
PTI | Rajamahendravaram | Updated: 06-05-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 16:17 IST
NDA will certainly create a record in LS polls, will also form government in Andhra Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi.
