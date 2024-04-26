Left Menu

70.6% Voter Turnout Recorded in Five Assam Parliamentary Constituencies by 5 PM

70.6% voter turnout in Assam's 5 Lok Sabha seats: Darrang-Udalguri (72.9%), Nagaon (71.84%), Karimganj (71.12%), Diphu (69.62%), Silchar (53.06%). No untoward incidents reported. Key candidates include Parimal Suklabaidya (Silchar), Amarsing Tisso (Diphu), Pradyut Bordoloi (Nagaon), Kripanath Malla (Karimganj), Dilip Saikia (Darrang-Udalguri).

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-04-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 18:59 IST
An estimated 70.6 per cent of 77.26 lakh voters exercised their franchise in five Lok Sabha seats in Assam till 5 pm on Friday, election officials said.

The turnout was expected to increase as those in queue before 5 pm would be allowed to vote, they said.

Polling began at 7 am and no untoward incident was reported so far.

Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha seat recorded the highest turnout of 72.9 per cent, followed by Nagaon (71.84), Karimganj (71.12), Diphu (69.62) and Silchar (53.06).

A total of 61 candidates are in the fray in the second phase.

Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya is pitted against Surya Kanta Sarkar of Congress in Silchar, while BJP's Amarsing Tisso is contesting against Congress's Joyram Engleng in Diphu.

Nagaon's sitting Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi is contesting against BJP's Suresh Bora, while Karimganj's BJP MP Kripanath Malla is pitted against Congress's Hafiz Ahmed Rashid Choudhury.

In Darrang-Udalguri, the main contest is between BJP MP Dilip Saikia and former Congress MP Madhab Rajbongshi.

Altogether 77,26,668 voters, including 38,61,559 women and 179 persons of third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise at 9,133 polling stations.

