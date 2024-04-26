Left Menu

Biden appears in live interview with Howard Stern

President Joe Biden appeared on a live radio broadcast with interviewer Howard Stern on Friday, telling family stories and saying his stutter prepared him for the hard knocks of life. Biden said the stutter that he has had since childhood was the best thing that happened to him.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 20:18 IST
Biden appears in live interview with Howard Stern
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden appeared on a live radio broadcast with interviewer Howard Stern on Friday, telling family stories and saying his stutter prepared him for the hard knocks of life. Biden said the stutter that he has had since childhood was the best thing that happened to him. Biden eventually conquered the stutter but it occasionally returns in his public speaking.

The Stern interview came as Biden was in New York for political events. It was heavy on biographical details as the Democrat attempts to make himself more approachable to voters. Biden also said his father, Joseph Robinette Biden senior, showed him tough love, telling a story about getting knocked out while playing football when he was in the fourth grade.

"My dad walked out with us and said, Joey get up. Just get up. Gotta get up," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024