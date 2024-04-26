BJP criticizes government's economic policies

Left Menu

BJP leader Dinesh Sharma on Friday targeted Congress over the inheritance tax row, claiming that Rahul Gandhis Uncle Sam had come up with a plan to take away peoples wealth.The former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister, who is the BJPs in-charge of the election campaign in Maharashtra, also said his party had no plans to change the Constitution as claimed by Congress.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 20:45 IST
BJP leader Dinesh Sharma on Friday targeted Congress over the inheritance tax row, claiming that Rahul Gandhi's ''Uncle Sam'' had come up with a plan to take away people's wealth.

The former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister, who is the BJP's in-charge of the election campaign in Maharashtra, also said his party had no plans to change the Constitution as claimed by Congress. ''Now its intentions are clear. Rahul Gandhi's Uncle Sam has come up with a new plan to gobble up people's wealth. The Congress is conspiring to steal the wealth of the common person and distribute it to a certain class. This is the reason why the party wants to carry out an economic survey. A former prime minister of Congress has said that Muslims have the first right over the country's resources,'' Sharma said at a gathering of BJP workers here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday seized upon a remark by Sam Pitroda, the US-based president of the Congress overseas wing, on inheritance tax to step up the ruling BJP's attack on the issue of ''wealth redistribution''. The Congress distanced itself from Pitroda's comments and asserted it had no plan to introduce such a tax.

Sharma, meanwhile, also said it was the Congress which had no respect for the Constitution. The party had suspended it in the past and imposed Emergency, he said.

