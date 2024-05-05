PM Modi Alleges Samajwadi Party and Congress Prioritize Family and Vote Banks in Rally at Etawah, Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party and Congress work only to benefit their families and their vote banks: PM Modi at rally in UP's Etawah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
