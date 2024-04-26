Left Menu

BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar counters LDF allegations on not casting vote

The ruling Left Democratic Front LDF on Friday came out against union minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar for not casting his vote during the Lok Sabha polls, saying that his action was an insult to democracy.Earlier in the day, Chandrasekhar, who seeks his electoral luck from Thiruvananthapuram constituency, said he did not go to Karnataka to exercise his franchise as the seat he is contesting from was his top priority.I didnt go to cast vote.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-04-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 22:32 IST
BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar counters LDF allegations on not casting vote
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Friday came out against union minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar for not casting his vote during the Lok Sabha polls, saying that his action was an insult to democracy.

Earlier in the day, Chandrasekhar, who seeks his electoral luck from Thiruvananthapuram constituency, said he did not go to Karnataka to exercise his franchise as the seat he is contesting from was his top priority.

''I didn't go to cast vote. This is my top priority. It is my duty to be present here on the election day,'' he told reporters here.

The BJP leader further said he didn't get time to transfer his vote to Thiruvananthapuram and would surely take necessary steps to exercise the franchise in the constituency in future elections.

Both the CPI(M) and CPI, the major coalition partners in the LDF, slammed Chandrasekhar and said exercising franchise is not only a person's fundamental right but also a responsibility of every citizen.

Senior CPI(M) leader and General Education Minister V Sivankutty said Chandrasekhar was a person who was capable of going to his respective place, where he has the vote, by a helicopter and return here.

''Chandrasekhar's decision to abstain from voting is an insult to the democratic process,'' he said.

The minister further said the BJP candidate's action raises questions about his commitment to the democratic principles and his accountability to the electorates.

Sharing similar views, Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil said Chandrasekhar's abstinence from voting was a ''grave'' issue and amounts to cheating the people of Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

''This reflected the BJP candidate's lack of trust in democracy,'' he added.

The elections for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala concluded on Friday with a notable decrease in voter turnout, as the figure stands at 70.22 per cent. The polling percentage during the 2019 general elections was 77.84 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024