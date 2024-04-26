Left Menu

Delhi Congress to LG Saxena: Urges Mayoral Election Conduct

Delhi Congress urges LG to facilitate mayoral election, citing pending works. MCD in-charge Kochar appeals for appointment of presiding officer. Absence of Standing Committee, Ward Committees has stalled MCD functions. Further delay would limit the Mayor's tenure to less than ten months. Congress alleges BJP attempts to cancel the election, questioning its democratic legitimacy.

Updated: 26-04-2024
Delhi Congress leader Jitender Kumar Kochar has written to Lt Governor VK Saxena, appealing him to allow the mayoral election to take place without any further delay by clearing the file, the party said on Friday.

Kochar, the party's MCD in-charge, in his letter appealed to the LG to appoint the presiding officer and said several works of the MCD have been stalled since the last one year in the absence of Standing Committee, Ward Committees and various other committees.

He said that if the elections are delayed any further, whoever becomes the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will get less than ten months in these posts, which will severely hamper the functioning of the MCD.

Delhi Congress spokesperson Anuj Atrey said that 90 per cent of the work in Delhi comes under the purview of the MCD and any hindrance in its functioning will directly affect the civic services and cleanliness in the national capital.

He alleged that the BJP is trying to get the election in Delhi cancelled, which he claimed is ''against the dignity of democracy.'' ''It's everyone's responsibility to run the country according to the Constitution made by Baba Saheb and all parties should conduct themselves accordingly,'' he said.

Mayoral elections were postponed by the MCD on Thursday due to non-appointment of presiding officer, a post necessary to hold the elections.

