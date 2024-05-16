Left Menu

Two Police Officers Placed on Leave Pending Investigation into Murder Case

A Police Inspector and a woman head constable have been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty over the murder of a young woman who was stabbed to death by an acquaintance after she reportedly rejected his marriage proposal.They have been accused of failing to take prompt action on the threats previously held out to the 20-year-old Anjali Ambiger by a 22-year-old youth, identified as Girish Sawanth, who allegedly murdered her at her home at Veerapur Oni here on Wednesday.

PTI | Hubballi | Updated: 16-05-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 16:56 IST
Two Police Officers Placed on Leave Pending Investigation into Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

A Police Inspector and a woman head constable have been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty over the murder of a young woman who was stabbed to death by an acquaintance after she reportedly rejected his marriage proposal.

They have been accused of failing to take prompt action on the threats previously held out to the 20-year-old Anjali Ambiger by a 22-year-old youth, identified as Girish Sawanth, who allegedly murdered her at her home at Veerapur Oni here on Wednesday. The move comes based on an internal inquiry conducted by a DCP rank officer into the matter and based on the report, police said. Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar suspended Bendigeri Police Inspector C B Chikkodi and head constable Rekha Havaraddi from service, on charges of dereliction of duty. The victim's family alleged that they had approached the police and complained to them that the accused had threatened her of meeting the same fate as that of 23-year-old Neha Hiremath, who was stabbed to death by her former classmate at her college campus in Hubballi on April 18. They alleged that the police did not take the complaint seriously. A case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, police said, adding that teams have been formed to nab him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024