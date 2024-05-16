Two Police Officers Placed on Leave Pending Investigation into Murder Case

A Police Inspector and a woman head constable have been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty over the murder of a young woman who was stabbed to death by an acquaintance after she reportedly rejected his marriage proposal.

They have been accused of failing to take prompt action on the threats previously held out to the 20-year-old Anjali Ambiger by a 22-year-old youth, identified as Girish Sawanth, who allegedly murdered her at her home at Veerapur Oni here on Wednesday. The move comes based on an internal inquiry conducted by a DCP rank officer into the matter and based on the report, police said. Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar suspended Bendigeri Police Inspector C B Chikkodi and head constable Rekha Havaraddi from service, on charges of dereliction of duty. The victim's family alleged that they had approached the police and complained to them that the accused had threatened her of meeting the same fate as that of 23-year-old Neha Hiremath, who was stabbed to death by her former classmate at her college campus in Hubballi on April 18. They alleged that the police did not take the complaint seriously. A case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, police said, adding that teams have been formed to nab him.

