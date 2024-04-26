Modi waived loans of capitalists, not farmers, alleges Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, alleging that "PM Modi waived loans of capitalists but not of farmers." He further accused the BJP of lacking respect for the Constitution. "As reported by Swaminathan, Farmers were not given support prices. Manmohan Singh waived off Rs 72 thousand crore of farmers' loans when he was Prime Minister. As Chief Minister, I waived off loans worth Rs 8165 crores to 27 lakh farmers. Neither PM Modi nor Yediyurappa nor Basavaraj Bommai have waived loans for farmers. But PM Modi waived off Rs 16 lakh crore loans of Adani and Ambani," CM Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking at a Prajadhwani-2 Lok Sabha election campaign meeting in Vijayapura city on behalf of Congress candidate Raju Halaguru, Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of social, economic, and political freedom in building an egalitarian society. "An egalitarian society can be built only when there is social, economic and political freedom. Believing in this, opportunity is being given to the underprivileged. Garibi Hatao, Land Reforms Act, Abolition of Bonded Labour Act, and Abolition of Manual Scavenging Act came into force during the Congress period. Atal Bihari Vajpayee lost in 2004 when they raised the slogan of India Shining. Narendra Modi is saying that the country will be developed by 2047. Modi will lose this election. That is why they are saying that they will win 400 seats. They are saying that they want 400 seats to change the constitution," Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP disregards the constitution, social justice, and the poor, emphasizing the need for equality in society. "BJP has no respect and commitment to the constitution. They are against the constitution, social justice and the poor. BJP is the one who says that there should be inequality in the society. He said that exploitation can only be done if there is inequality," he alleged. Karnataka CM further said that the BJP has come to power in the state from the back gate and has bankrupted the state financially. "Narendra Modi said that he would increase the value of the rupee and reduce the price of petrol, diesel and gas cylinders. But Acche Din never came. Narendra Modi has completely failed to solve the problems of farmers," he added.

He further said that guarantees given by Congress do not stop during their tenure for any reason. "We have implemented five guarantees in eight months of coming to power," Siddaramaiah said. "The Congress aims to empower the poor and underprivileged, regardless of caste, religion, party, or language," he added, urging people to vote for the Congress candidate over the BJP's Jigajinagi. "We have implemented five guarantees in eight months of coming to power," he said. "We have implemented Grilahakshmi, Grihajyoti, Yuvanidhi, Annabhagya, and Shakti schemes to increase the purchasing power of the people who are shaken by the price hike. We who follow the path of Basavadi Sharan have declared Vishwaguru Basavanna as the cultural hero. Said guarantees do not stop during our period for any reason. We have spent 52009 crore this year. We have earmarked 1.20 lakh crore rupees for development," he added.

He also alleged that the central government cheated the people of the state by not providing rice. "196 crore women have travelled for free under the Shakti Yojana. We had given 10 kg of rice as promised under Annabhagya Yojana. However, the central government did not agree to provide additional rice. The central government cheated the people of the state by not providing rice. So instead of rice we are giving Rs 170 money cash. The Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala had written a letter praising the Shakti project. Guarantee schemes are offered to all irrespective of caste and religion. Up to 200 units of free electricity are being provided to people under the Griha Jyoti Yojana. 2000 per month for house owners under the Grilakshmi Yojana is being given," he said. He said that the Congress intends to give economic power to the poor and the underprivileged regardless of caste, religion, party or language. "The Congress aims to empower the poor and underprivileged, regardless of caste, religion, party, or language," he added, urging people to vote for the Congress candidate over the BJP's Jigajinagi. (ANI)

