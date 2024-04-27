"Inciting backward classes": CM Siddaramaiah lashes out at PM Modi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "inciting" the Backward class communities against Muslims. He addressed the huge public meeting in Rabakavi Banahatti and called upon the people to ensure the victory of Bagalkote Congress Lok Sabha candidate Samyukta Patil.

"After the first phase of elections to 102 Lok Sabha constituencies in the country, Modi has clearly got the hint that the BJP will lose. For this reason, he is telling terrible lies. He is inciting the backward classes against the Muslims by telling the lie that the reservation of the backward classes will be taken away to give it to the Muslims. He warned the backward caste-communities to be careful," he said. "Modi also lied about reservation. He has no knowledge of the Constitution," CM said.

CM Siddaramaiah said that it was the BJP that opposed the Mandal report. "It is the same BJP that opposed the Mandal report and instigated the backward classes to resort to suicide. Rama Jois (Former Governor of Bihar) is from BJP who went to court against the reservation of backward classes. It was the same BJP that protested when women were given reservation in local bodies," he added.

The voting on 14 seats was held on April 26 in Karnataka alongside 12 other states/Union Territories. In the second phase, the voting was held in 88 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 States, in Union Territory, including 13 in Rajasthan, 20 in Kerala, eight in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, six in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one each in Tripura, Manipur, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The first phase of voting in 102 constituencies across 21 states, UTs were held on April 19. The third phase of the seven-phase parliamentary elections will be held on May 7 and the final phase will be on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

