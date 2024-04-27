Left Menu

TikTok general counsel to step down, will focus on fighting US law

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2024 01:14 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 01:14 IST
TikTok general counsel to step down, will focus on fighting US law
Erich Andersen, general counsel for TikTok and Chinese parent company ByteDance, said on Friday he will step down from the role in June, according to a company statement.

Andersen will become special counsel to the company to focus on helping lead TikTok's effort to overturn legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden on Wednesday that gives ByteDance 270 days to divest short-video app TikTok in the United States or face a ban. TikTok said this week it plans to file a lawsuit to challenge the legislation, but has declined to say when it plans to do so.

