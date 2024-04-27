"Matter of pride": JP Nadda after several members from Sikh community joins BJP

After several people from the Sikh community in Delhi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday, party's National President JP Nadda said that it was a moment of pride for the BJP to welcome the people from the Sikh community. Addressing the public, Nadda said, "We know how Sikh brothers have sacrificed their lives for the country. It is a matter of pride for us that such members of the Sikh community join the BJP. There is only the BJP, through which we can take forward the unity, security and integrity of the country."

Further, praising PM Modi for carrying out development works, specifically for the Sikh community, JP Nadda said that the Prime Minister was Punjab in charge for a long time and has been to every district of the state. "PM Narendra Modi has been to every city and every district of the state and that is why he has so much love for Punjab. We have said for a long time that FCRA registration for the Harmandir Sahib should be done because many people across the world want to donate money. But it was never done and people could not contribute to it in ways they wanted to," he said.

The BJP national president also mentioned what previous governments could not do in 70 years, PM Modi has completed them. "The previous Prime Ministers could not do this for the Sikh community what PM Narendra Modi has done, and now people across the world can donate to the Harmandir Sahib. When it came to imposing GST on langar served in the gurdwara, our government decided it would pay the GST but the langar would be tax-free. The Kartarpur Corridor is also in front of you. The country was divided in 1947 and it became difficult to pray there. No one has been able to find a solution in 70 years. But PM Modi built Kartarpur Corridor and today we can go there," Nadda said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)