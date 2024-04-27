Ukrainian air defence downs 21 of 34 Russian missiles
Ukraine's air defence shot down 21 of 34 Russian missiles fired in an overnight attack, the commander of the Ukrainian air force said on Saturday.
Mykola Oleschuk said Ukrainian fighter planes, air defence missile units, mobile fire groups and means of radio-electronic warfare were involved in repelling the Russian missile strikes.
