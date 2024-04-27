Left Menu

Ukrainian air defence downs 21 of 34 Russian missiles

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-04-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 11:18 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's air defence shot down 21 of 34 Russian missiles fired in an overnight attack, the commander of the Ukrainian air force said on Saturday.

Mykola Oleschuk said Ukrainian fighter planes, air defence missile units, mobile fire groups and means of radio-electronic warfare were involved in repelling the Russian missile strikes.

