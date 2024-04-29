Ukraine's Zelenskiy urges US to speed up weapons deliveries
- Country:
- Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that vital U.S. weapons were starting to arrive in Ukraine in small amounts and that the process needed to move faster as advancing Russian forces were trying to take advantage.
Zelenskiy told a joint news conference in Kyiv alongside visiting NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg that the situation on the battlefield directly depended on the speed of ammunition supplies to Ukraine.
"Timely support for our army. Today I don't see anything positive on this point yet. There are supplies, they have slightly begun, this process needs to be sped up," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- NATO
- Jens Stoltenberg
- weapons
- ammunition
- battlefield
- Kyiv
- supplies
ALSO READ
Those against nuclear weapons can't protect India: PM Modi to opposition INDIA bloc
We should have nuclear weapons to protect our country; those saying otherwise can’t protect India: PM Modi at rally in MP.
Israel: 4 arrested in Bedouin town on illegal weapons charges
CPI (M) wants to make India "powerless": Biplab Deb on party's promise to eliminate nuclear weapons
Rheinmetall to sign a protocol of intention for ammunition factory in Lithuania, government says