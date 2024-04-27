Over 76% Voter Turnout in Three West Bengal LS Seats in Phase-II
West Bengal's three Lok Sabha seats recorded over 76% voter turnout in the second phase of elections held on April 26. Balurghat had the highest turnout (79.09%), followed by Raiganj (76.18%) and Darjeeling (74.76%). The polling was peaceful with 51.17 lakh eligible voters. 47 candidates, including BJP's Sukanta Majumdar, contested in the second phase, which saw the deployment of 272 CAPF companies and 12,983 state police personnel.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal registered a voter turnout of over 76 per cent in the three Lok Sabha seats where polls were held a day earlier, an Election Commission official said on Saturday.
Balurghat topped the list with 79.09 per cent polling, followed by Raiganj (76.18 per cent) and Darjeeling (74.76 per cent), he said.
''Polling has been peaceful. There was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the three parliamentary constituencies. A total percentage of 76.58 polling has been registered,'' the official said.
A total of 47 candidates, including state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, were in the fray in the second phase having a total of 51.17 lakh eligible voters.
In all, 272 companies or 27,200 personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), alongside 12,983 state police personnel were deployed for the polls, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
